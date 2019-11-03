Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Grayson man for trespassing and disturbing the peace at a West Monroe home where the suspect beat on the door.
Charles Austin Poole, 25, of 968 Honeycutt Road, Grayson beat on the victim's door repeatedly and screamed for her to “open the ****amn door,” according to the Oct. 26 arrest report.
Deputies who made contact with Poole observed a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and his speech to be slurred.
Deputies tried to place a hand on Poole's arm, but Poole yelled for deputies to remove their hands. He refused to comply, deputies said, so they could forced him to the ground to gain his compliance.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for criminal trespass, disturbing the peace through language, disturbing the peace through drunkenness, and resisting an officer.
