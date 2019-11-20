Attorney General William P. Barr recently announced the launch of Project Guardian, a new initiative designed to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws across the country.
Specifically, Project Guardian focuses on investigating, prosecuting, and preventing gun crimes.
“Gun crime remains a pervasive problem in too many communities across America. Today, the Department of Justice is redoubling its commitment to tackling this issue through the launch of Project Guardian,” said Attorney General William P. Barr.
Reducing gun violence and enforcing federal firearms laws have always been among the Department’s highest priorities. In order to develop a new and robust effort to promote and ensure public safety, the Department reviewed and adapted some of the successes of past strategies to curb gun violence.
Project Guardian draws on the Department’s earlier achievements, such as the “Triggerlock” program, and it serves as a complementary effort to the success of Project Safe Neighborhoods. In addition, the initiative emphasizes the importance of using all modern technologies available to law enforcement to promote gun crime intelligence.
