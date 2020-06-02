Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of felony theft last week after the asset protection manager at the Home Depot in Monroe reported an employee had confessed to the crime.
Stephanie V. Russell, 50, of 1703 South 9th St., Monroe, tendered a written confession stating she had been allowing customers to leave the store without paying for merchandise for several weeks.
The store was unsure how much merchandise was ultimately stolen but confirmed some $1,900 in merchandise had been given away by Russell since April 25.
Russell told police she did not know how long she had been giving away merchandise or how much she had given away.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
