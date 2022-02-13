Kevin Levone Woodard.jpg

Monroe police arrested a homeless man on suspicion of second-degree robbery earlier this month following an investigation of a Jan. 24 robbery complaint.

The robbery victim had informed police he was beaten and robbed of some $2,000.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for a broken jaw and a separated shoulder.

Video footage of the incident confirmed the victim's account and allowed police to identify the suspect as Kevin L. Woodard, 38, homeless.

Woodard turned himself in to police and admitted to his involvement in the robbery. He denied taking any money from the victim.

He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.