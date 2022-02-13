Homeless man accused of armed robbery, placing victim in hospital with broken jaw Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Feb 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monroe police arrested a homeless man on suspicion of second-degree robbery earlier this month following an investigation of a Jan. 24 robbery complaint.The robbery victim had informed police he was beaten and robbed of some $2,000.The victim was treated at a local hospital for a broken jaw and a separated shoulder. Video footage of the incident confirmed the victim's account and allowed police to identify the suspect as Kevin L. Woodard, 38, homeless.Woodard turned himself in to police and admitted to his involvement in the robbery. He denied taking any money from the victim.He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center. 