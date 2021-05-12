Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a homeless man on suspicion of simple burglary last week after authorities learned of an unauthorized entry on Smith Street.
Tony Wayne Franklin Jr., 28, allegedly broke inside a church on Smith Street and was arrested when he left. It appeared the front door had been pried open to give Franklin entry.
Someone possessing a key to the building informed deputies that Franklin did not have permission to be inside the church.
After apprehending Franklin, deputies found three debit cards in Franklin's pants pocket. None of the debit cards had Franklin's name on them.
The debit card owner said the debit cards had been stolen from her vehicle when it was burglarized in late April.
During questioning, Franklin said the debit cards belonged to him, despite the absence of his name on the cards.
Franklin was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with criminal trespass for breaking into the church.
