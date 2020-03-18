A Monroe man was arrested earlier this month for criminal trespass at the Monroe Regional Airport after several people called 911 about a white male jumping over a “Restricted Area” fence at the airport and running to where the planes were parked.
Monroe police apprehended Patrick Henry Anderson III, 38, homeless, after airport employees and hangar owners saw Anderson enter a handful of hangars, start the engine of a vehicle that did not belong to him, and hop on a four-wheeler.
“Anderson then placed the four-wheeler in reverse and proceeded to drive around in circles in front of Hangar #12, before he was taken into custody by MPD officers,” stated the March 5 arrest report.
Anderson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on criminal trespass, simple burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a movable, and simple criminal damage to property.
