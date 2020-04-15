Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a homeless man on suspicion of criminal trespass and terrorizing last week after authorities learned of a trespass complaint at a home on Hwy 144 in Calhoun.
The complainant said Patrick Henry Anderson III, 38, drove a truck into her driveway and parked underneath her barn.
Deputies made contact with Anderson while he was walking in the complainant's yard. During questioning, he admitted to trespassing.
“He stated he 'saw the signs' that (led) him to believe he had permission to be there,” stated the April 9 arrest report. “He admitted to communicating with the homeowner without her knowing they were talking. He advised the conversation took place inside his head. He advised he was homeless and thought the homeowner was offering him a place to stay.”
Deputies handcuffed Anderson and took him to Ouachita Correctional Center for booking.
“While I was transporting him to OCC, arrestee stated he 'had the corona number 19' and coughed twice,'” stated the arrest report. “Arrestee then (demanded) I let him out. When I didn't he continued to cough until we arrived at OCC.”
