Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a homeless man for vehicle theft last week after authorities received notice of a vehicle crash on Brownlee Road in Calhoun.
The wrecked vehicle matched the description of an automobile reported stolen to the Sheriff’s Office moments before.
Jeffery Verjinski, 31, of Monroe was found at the scene of the crash, next to the stolen vehicle.
According to the Feb. 26 arrest report, Verjinski claimed he was given permission by the victim to use the vehicle as he was employed by him.
The victim told deputies Verjinski had been fired five days prior to the incident. The victim asked to press charges against Verjinski.
“While arrestee was in the back of the (deputy’s) unit, he began hitting his head against the passenger side window,” stated the arrest report. “We then had to struggle with him to gain compliance. While doing so he attempted to kick me.”
Verjinski was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for theft of a motor vehicle and resisting an officer.
