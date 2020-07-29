Monroe police began investigating the death of a homeless man originally from Lafayette whose body was found floating in the Ouachita River on Monday.
Police were notified about the discovery of the body around 10:40 a.m. after two people biking on trails at the end of the park found him.
The body was identified as Ryan Stroud, 33.
“There was no obvious signs of trauma or foul play on the body,” said Monroe Police Sgt. Charles “Chuck” Johnson.
Police notified Stroud’s father, John Stroud, by telephone. John Stroud said that Ryan had struggled with alcohol and drug addiction and was in Ouachita Parish for drug/alcohol rehab. John Stroud said that Ryan didn’t have any family in Ouachita Parish. Stroud was wearing a New Day Recovery bracelet on his left wrist when located.
The body was sent to Little Rock for an autopsy.
The police department is seeking more information about Stroud’s whereabouts prior to his death or who he may have been with prior to the incident.
