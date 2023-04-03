Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a homeless woman last month for aggravated assault after authorities received a complaint of an attack at a convenience store in Richwood.
Homeless woman allegedly threatened man with stick, beer bottle
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
