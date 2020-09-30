Monroe police arrested Dexstavious James, 38, of Shreveport, last week after authorities discovered a body during an investigation of a shooting in the 200 block of South 29th Street.
Police declined to release any further details at the time.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Monroe police arrested Dexstavious James, 38, of Shreveport, last week after authorities discovered a body during an investigation of a shooting in the 200 block of South 29th Street.
Police declined to release any further details at the time.
Monroe City Attorney Angie Deal Sturdivant officially launched her campaign for the Fourth J… Read more
Team members from the Ouachita Parish Healthy Communities Coalition of the LSU AgCenter were… Read more
West Monroe native Walt Caldwell has announced his candidacy for judge at Fourth Judicial Di… Read more
October, the tenth month of the year and in the northern hemisphere that often means the day… Read more
Monroe police arrested Dexstavious James, 38, of Shreveport, last week after authorities dis… Read more
In honor of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, St. Francis Medical Center is hosting it… Read more
The city of West Monroe and the Kiroli Foundation will host “Love Local in the Park” this Sa… Read more
Louisiana taxpayers affected by Hurricane Laura may be eligible for automatic tax filing and… Read more
Former Monroe police Cpl. Jared DeSadier recently pleaded not guilty to charges arising out … Read more
After previously deciding not to name names, Ouachita Parish Police Juror Scotty Robinson la… Read more
The Ouachita Parish School Board agreed to proceed with the refunding of a 2010 bond series … Read more
2019 Record: 11-1. Read more
The Richwood Rams have a dance partner. Read more
In his epic 19th century novel depicting the social impact of the industrialization of Engla… Read more
Rick Breen’s Rapid Lube & Wash recently announced plans to host a LifeShare blood drive … Read more
Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of criminal trespass a… Read more
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. recently announced the acquisition of West Monroe-based The Ki… Read more
2019 record: 5-6 Read more
A Franklin Parish football player testing positive for COVID-19 set off a domino effect in O… Read more
2019 Record: 1-8 Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.