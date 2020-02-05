West Monroe, LA (71291)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.