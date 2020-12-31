Officers at the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Monroe Medical Center arrested a Monroe man last week for assaulting a fellow patient.
Robert A. Wiley, 31, of 1601 Burroughs St., Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on Dec. 24 for second degree battery.
While a patient in the hospital's emergency room, Wiley assaulted a patient, causing a laceration to the left side lip, which required four stitches, a broken nose in two places, and bruises to the left upper arm and right shoulder area, according to the Dec. 24 arrest report.
Eyewitness accounts and video surveillance footage indicated the attack was unprovoked, police said.
Wiley was evaluated by hospital psychiatrists and was found to be competent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.