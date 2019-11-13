The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana recently launched the Northwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force to incorporate a victim-centered approach to prosecuting criminals.
The task force, formulated and led by the U.S. Attorney David Joseph’s office and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, is a collaboration of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and prosecutors, along with local non-governmental victim services organizations, including civic, faith-based, and social services organizations.
“Human trafficking is a crime that involves the systematic abuse of individual rights, freedom, and human dignity,” Joseph said.
“This task force will coordinate multiple entities and agencies, and help our citizens effectively battle this evil in northwest Louisiana. I want to thank our partners in this effort who have committed their resources to protect victims, prevent human trafficking, and apprehend and prosecute traffickers who exploit their victims for financial gain.”
Members of the task force will work collectively to identify, investigate and prosecute criminals using a victim-centered approach, provide victims/survivors with assistance, offer training to law enforcement and service providers, and increase public awareness about human trafficking throughout northwest Louisiana.
The task force will be led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Coordinator, Assistant U.S. Attorney Earl M. Campbell, and will meet monthly to share information, coordinate investigations, and discuss potential matters and active cases in preparation of prosecution.
