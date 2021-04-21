Monroe police arrested a Monroe couple at a local bar for alleged domestic abuse battery last week.
A witness told officers that Crystal Clack and Dennis Clack, 41 and 40, of 1204 Glenmar Ave., Monroe were refused service at the Brass Monkey Pub & Patio on DeSiard Street because they arrived in a condition described as “highly intoxicated.”
“While outside of the bar, (the complainant) said that Crystal and Dennis started fighting each other and had to be separated by a crowd of people,” stated the arrest report.
During questioning, Crystal Clack claimed she did not hit Dennis Clack. She told an officer “nothing happened.”
“She was also highly intoxicated,” stated the deputy's report.
Dennis Clack could hardly stand and refused to answer questions, according to the arrest report.
The couple was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for domestic abuse battery.
