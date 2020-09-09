Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook announced last week that two convicted felons have been sentenced in U.S. District Court for illegal possession of firearms. U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty sentenced both men on Sept. 2.
Jerry Dakota Johnston, 25, of West Monroe, was sentenced to 115 months (9 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
On Sept. 2, 2019, Union Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies observed Johnston illegally dumping trash at a parish dumpsite on Highway 15 in Downsville.
While speaking with Johnston, deputies observed in plain view a 9mm handgun, loaded with a 30-round extended magazine, stuffed between the driver’s seat and center console of the vehicle Johnston had been driving. Johnston claimed that it was only a “BB gun,” but then, unprovoked, Johnston fled on foot down the highway. After a brief chase, deputies apprehended Johnston and placed him into custody.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies found approximately 12 grams of methamphetamine packaged for distribution. Before his arrest on Sept. 2, 2019, Johnson, a convicted felon, was prohibited from possessing firearms because of prior convictions for drug dealing and domestic violence. At the time of arrest, Johnston knew his status as a convicted felon.
The ATF and the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael T. Shannon prosecuted the case.
Meanwhile, Cedric Dewayne Coleman, 36, of Monroe, was sentenced to 54 months (4 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Coleman previously pleaded guilty to the charge on June 3, 2020.
In November 2019, detectives with the Monroe Police Department conducted a follow-up investigation of a domestic dispute. Detectives went to an apartment in Monroe, Louisiana and found Coleman lying in bed. After a search of the bedroom, officers found a pistol at the head of the bed Coleman was sleeping in and he admitted that the gun was his.
Coleman has previous convictions for distribution of marijuana (2005); possession of cocaine (2006); and domestic abuse battery (2015). Under federal law, it is it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition.
The ATF and the Monroe Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Cassidy prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.