The nephew of Hollywood filmmaker Tyler Perry, who was serving time in the Union Parish Detention Center at Farmerville, apparently hanged himself inside a cell Tuesday night.
Gavin Porter, 26, of Greensburg in St. Helena Parish, was found about 8:30 p.m., Feb. 25, after apparently hanging himself with a bedsheet in a cell where he had been placed Saturday night after a fight involving several inmates, Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said. The sheriff said no foul play is suspected.
Porter was a state Department of Corrections inmate who was being held in Union Parish. Gates said Porter had pleaded guilty in April 2017 in 21stJudicial District Court at Amite in St. Helena Parish to a charge of manslaughter.
He originally had been charged in October 2016 with second-degree murder, Gates said.
The sheriff did not have any additional information about the incident in which Porter was involved that resulted in his guilty plea.
Gates said Saturday night’s fight and Porter’s death are under investigation. Porter’s body was sent to Little Rock, Ark., for an autopsy.
(0) comments
