Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash last week on U.S. Hwy 165 at Ticheli Road.
The crash claimed the life of two passengers in the back seat.
The initial investigation revealed a Trooper in a fully-marked State Police 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on U.S. Hwy 165, responding to a separate crash.
For reasons still under investigation, the Tahoe rear-ended a 2020 Kia Forte that was traveling in the same lane. After impact, the Forte rotated and struck a large metal signal pole along the rear driver’s side.
Both of the rear-seat passengers were taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead. The driver and front-seat passenger of the Forte were also taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
The driver of the Louisiana State Police Tahoe is identified as Trooper Kaleb Reeves.
The driver of the Kia Forte is identified as 42-year-old Kenneth Lindsey of Monroe.
The deceased rear-seat passengers are identified as 11-year-old An-Janne Lindsey and 18-year-old Kajenne Lindsey, both of Monroe.
Trooper Reeves, who was properly restrained, was not injured in the crash. Kenneth Lindsey and the front-seat passenger of the Forte were properly restrained and taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Restraint use on the part of the two deceased rear-seat passengers is still under investigation.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.
Trooper Reeves submitted to a breath alcohol test showing no impairment. A toxicology sample was obtained from Kenneth Lindsey and submitted for analysis.
The crash is being investigated by a crash reconstructionist/supervisor with LSP and remains ongoing at this time.
