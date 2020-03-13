Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man for felony theft last week after a loss prevention employee at the J.C. Penney department store in Monroe reported the suspect had taken $8,000 from store cash registers.
Kevanta Devon Heidelberg, 22, of 201 Contempo Ave., West Monroe, stole the money between Jan. 26 and March 1, according to the loss prevention officer.
Video surveillance footage showed Heidelberg stealing small amounts of money from different cash registers each night when he was working, according to the March 6 arrest report.
During questioning, Heidelberg admitted to stealing the money. He said he was struggling in life and needed the money.
Heidelberg was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
