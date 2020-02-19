Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Scott Leehy sentenced a Bossier City man to 10 years in prison for attempted manslaughter last month after the defendant pleaded guilty to stabbing two inmates at a local private jail.
Brandon Marquis Benson, 33, of Bossier City, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge in court on Jan. 30 prior to a trial.
He was originally charged with attempted second-degree murder of Dearon Tannehill and aggravated battery against Jaderrick Madison in an August 2017 bill of information. Under the terms of his plea agreement, the battery charge was dismissed.
Leehy ordered Benson to write a letter of apology to Tannehill and Madison. Benson’s 10-year sentence in prison at hard labor is to run concurrently to any other sentence.
Benson’s charges stemmed from a July 2017 incident at Richwood Correctional Center, a private prison off U.S. Hwy 165 South. RCC employees informed the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office that Benson stabbed two inmates: Tannehill had life-threatening injuries while Madison had moderate injuries.
“There is video of the crime, which shows a subject approach an inmate who was lying in his bunk,” stated the Ouachita Parish sheriff deputy Kevin Rushing’s narrative. “The subject appeared to begin stabbing the victim many times.”
One RCC employee said she saw the victims fall but did not see Benson stab them. Another RCC employee said he saw Benson hold a homemade knife before dropping it and surrendering.
“Madison was at the front of the dorm and he saw Benson coming after him,” stated the deputy’s narrative. “Madison advised Benson accused he and Tannehill of stealing his cell phone. Madison advised he, Benson and Tannehill were ‘cool’ the day before and doesn’t know why Benson thought they had taken his property.”
Tannehill sustained 34 stab wounds to the neck, torso, and arms.
“I asked him what happened and he said, ‘I was asleep,’” stated the deputy’s report. “he advised he didn’t know what happened, who attacked him or why.”
During questioning after the incident, Benson said life in prison required a different way of living and that an inmate has to protect himself daily. He claimed the victims took something from him so he needed to do what he did. He claimed he blacked out when the incident occurred.
