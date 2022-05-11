A Ouachita Parish jury found a Monroe man guilty of several offenses including first-degree rape after a trial last week.
Terry Lynn Leonard also was charged with aggravated kidnapping, simple arson, home invasion and theft of a motor vehicle. After a week-long trial that ended May 2, the jury found Leonard guilty on all counts.
The jury determined that on July 14, 2018, Leonard entered the victim’s home after knocking in a window air conditioner unit. He encountered the 78-year-old victim in her home and thereafter, raped her, then drug her to her vehicle and forced her inside.
He set fire to her house before leaving with the victim. The victim was rescued by law enforcement after Leonard crashed the car and fled on foot from the scene of the accident.
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Fred Jones is expected to sentence Leonard in August.
Leonard faces life imprisonment at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence for the rape and kidnapping offenses. He could be sentenced up to an additional 55 years at hard labor.
Assistant District Attorneys Shirley Wilson Davis and Danielle Linkford tried the case on behalf of Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew. Leonard was represented by attorneys Peggy Sullivan and Glenn Fleming.
Tew said he was proud of his assistant district attorneys’ work in the case and thanked Monroe police detectives for their work, too.
