A Ouachita Parish jury found a Monroe man guilty of aggravated rape and two counts of sexual battery after a five-day trial at the Ouachita Parish Courthouse last week.
Bobby Joe Brown Jr., 35, of Old Depot Road, Monroe, faces life imprisonment at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence for the charge of aggravated rape.
For the two counts of sexual battery, the law provides for a sentence of 25 to 99 years at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.
The defendant is expected to return to court on June 21 for sentencing.
Brown was arrested in 2016 and charged with one count of aggravated rape, two counts of sexual battery, and 1 count of oral sexual battery after state authorities learned of possible sexual abuse of an eight-year-old female child. At the time, Brown had recently been arrested for a domestic violence offense involving the child’s mother.
“The state stepped in because the mother continues to reconcile with Bobby Joe Brown after a number of police reports concerning domestic abuse and suspicions of sexual abuse of the eight-year-old were generated,” stated Brown’s arrest warrant.
Brown was released from prison in January 2021 on the condition that he wear an ankle monitor, but in July 2021 he removed the ankle monitor and disappeared, authorities reported. About three months later, Brown was found in Missouri.
“It indicates a consciousness of guilt,” stated the state’s motion to use his bail jumping as evidence as trial. “It is one piece of evidence from which a jury may infer guilt.”
The trial last week took place before Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Scott Leehy.
Assistant District Attorneys Mike Fontenot and Kalee Moore tried the case on behalf of Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew. During trial, prosecutors presented testimony from several witnesses, including the victim, family members of the victim, law enforcement investigators and an expert witness.
Monroe attorney Jay Nolen represented Brown at trial.
At trial Brown, took the stand and testified in his own defense. After completion of all testimony, the jury deliberated for less than three hours before returning a verdict of guilty as charged of aggravated rape and two counts of sexual battery.
