Authorities last week arrested a juvenile individual suspected of firing a gun in a large crowd gathered in a parking lot in the 500 block of Lincoln Road where a disturbance broke out.
The suspect, who was not identified, was booked at the Green Oaks Juvenile Detention Center in Monroe on one count of illegal discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.
The incident occurred on June 3. Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies were notified of the incident around 9:15 p.m.
The crowd had begun to disperse prior to deputies’ arrival, according to Glenn Springfield, the sheriff's public information officer. An investigation into the incident indicated the crowd had gathered and a fight ensued, during which one of the persons involved produced a firearm and began firing it, dispersing the crowd.
The window of a business building nearby was struck, however there were no injuries.
