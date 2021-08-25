State Rep. Pat Moore says she is giving thanks to God for protecting her earlier this month after a nearby shooting resulted in gunshots entering her home on Ticheli Road in Monroe.
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the matter, according to Glenn Springfield, the sheriff’s public information officer.
The incident was reported to the Sheriff’s Office after 1 a.m. on Aug. 9.
On Facebook, Moore shared photos of the bullet holes, noting a shot through her bedroom window that hit a door inside her home. No one was injured at her home.
“It was in my bedroom,” Moore told The Ouachita Citizen. “It could have been devastating.”
Moore represents District 17 in the state House of Representatives.
She said she spoke with Sheriff Jay Russell about the incident.
Moore said the Sheriff’s Office ruled out any possibility the shooting was targeted or intended for her as an elected official.
“It wasn’t that, thank God,” said Moore. “They ruled that out. It is truly terrible that something like a drug deal or a drive-by shooting occurred, but it is reassuring it was not targeted because we make decisions as lawmakers that are not favorably received.”
After the shooting, Moore said she initially wondered whether the gunfire was a response to her votes on controversial legislation that became the center of an override veto session in July.
“They think it was a drug deal that went bad,” Moore said.
“I am more cautious about my surroundings, and I am getting security all over the place,” added Moore, with a laugh.
