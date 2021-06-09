State Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents arrested a West Monroe man on several charges including illegal possession of methamphetamine last week after authorities noticed the suspect's vessel had no navigation lights on while traversing the Ouachita River at night.
Daniel E. Arnold, 41, of 520 River Road, West Monroe, was operating the vessel.
Agents made contact with Arnold and noticed a pump .22 caliber rifle in the vessel as well as a 9mm handgun on Arnold's hip.
Agents secured the firearms and escorted Arnold to the river bank.
During questioning, Arnold admitted he had a couple of needles. After a search of Arnold's vessel, agents found four needles and a folded dollar bill containing meth.
Arnold said he knew he could not possess a firearm as a convicted felon.
Arnold was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and a bench warrant for possession of marijuana.
