State Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents arrested a Downsville man for possession of gun by a convicted felon earlier this month after authorities received a complaint about suspicious activity in Restoration Park in West Monroe.
Heath Page, 40, of 390 Prentice Pardue Road, Downsville, was accused of being in the park at night while carrying a bow and a climber.
After arriving, Wildlife and Fisheries agents observed the subject sitting in a chair in the middle of the woods. During questioning, Page said he was hunting deer.
“Heath also had night vision goggles and a flashlight mounted on his .22 caliber rifle,” stated the Feb. 3 arrest report. “Heath advised that he planned on staying out there until he killed a deer.”
According to authorities, Page was a convicted felon and thus prohibited from possessing a gun.
Heath told agents he knew it was not legal for him to possess a gun.
“Heath also stated that he had intentions of selling the deer if he killed it,” stated the arrest report.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
