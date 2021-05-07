Louisiana State Police arrested a Simsboro man on several charges last week after a trooper was dispatched to examine an empty vehicle left in the roadway on U.S. Hwy 80 at Hwy 151.
When the trooper arrived, the vehicle had been moved off the roadway by another motorist, guided by a State Police dispatcher.
Inside the vehicle, the trooper found an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in the back seat and two syringes in the center console.
While searching the vehicle, Morgan Freppon, 45, of 435 Kirkland Road, Simsboro approached the trooper. He was sweaty and tired, according to the April 27 arrest report.
During questioning, Freppon admitted to driving the vehicle. He told the trooper he “got scared when the car broke down.”
Freppon also admitted to using methamphetamine before driving.
The trooper arrested Freppon and transported him to Ouachita Correctional Center where Freppon submitted to several chemical tests.
Freppon was booked at OCC on driving while intoxicated (third offense), felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated obstruction of a highway and driving under suspension.
