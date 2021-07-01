Louisiana State Police troopers arrested a West Monroe man on drug-dealing charges last week after observing the suspect receive 750 dosage units of Carisoprodol (or Soma) in the mail.
U.S. Post Office inspectors in Shreveport told troopers about the package containing the Schedule IV drugs on June 22. Inspectors said the package was destined for John Perkins, 59, of 2261 Winnfield Road, West Monroe.
On June 24, troopers went with USPS to deliver the package. After Perkins signed for the package, troopers arrested him.
Troopers obtained a search warrant for the house and found five handguns, two rifles, one shotgun, THC edibles, marijuana and about 550 dosage units of Sildenafil Citrate.
Perkins declined to answer questions and requested legal representation.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of possession of Carisoprodol Somas with intent to distribute, possession of THC/marijuana, possession of Sildenafil Citrate without a prescription and illegal carrying of firearms in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.
