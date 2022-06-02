Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man last week on suspicion of false imprisonment after authorities received a complaint from a woman claiming her boyfriend would not leave her vehicle.
The complainant said Trevonne LaJames Clark, 22, of 2613 May St., Monroe, refused to exit her vehicle at a business on Ole Hwy 15. When deputies contacted the woman by telephone, she could only reply to “yes” or “no” questions.
Deputies arrived at the scene.
“OPSO Headquarters established contact with the victim who advised she was en route to her residence with the arrestee before disconnecting the call,” stated May 25 the arrest report. “Upon arrival at her residence, deputies were forced to assist the arrestee to the ground and after brief struggle the arrestee was secure in handcuffs.”
Clark was placed in the back seat of a patrol unit where he allegedly began striking the unit's window and shouting at the officer.
“When deputy opened the door to ensure the welfare of the arrestee, he refused to allow deputy to close the door and kicked deputy in the chest,” stated the report.
The victim told deputies she was forced to leave the business before they arrived on the scene after Clark told her to do so and threatened to strike her.
“Victim told Deputies she was too scared to try and get away from the arrestee,” stated the report.
Clark was booked at Ouachita Correction Center on the above charge as well as on resisting an officer and battery of a police officer. He also had an active arrest warrant for a parole violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.