Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for smoking marijuana in a stolen vehicle with two children last week.
Isaac D. Scott, 18, of Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for illegal possession of stolen things, encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency or neglect, resisting an officer and possession of a controlled substance.
Police were dispatched to Forest Avenue in reference to a stolen vehicle and found Scott inside the stolen vehicle, front passenger seat, along with two underage passengers, according to the Jan. 4 arrest report.
The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen through the Monroe Police Department.
During a search of the vehicle, Monroe officers found three partially burnt marijuana cigars that were located on the rear driver floorboard and were within arm’s reach of the suspect.
