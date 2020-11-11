Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Calhoun man for criminal mischief last week after authorities learned of a reported break-in at a parish fire station.
Daniel Keith Donelson, 30, of 2984 Hwy 80 W, Calhoun, was arrested for criminal mischief on Monday, Nov. 9.
Deputies were dispatched to Ouachita Parish Fire Station No. 7 at 3167 Prairie Road in reference to an unknown individual attempting to force entry into the building.
While en route to the fire station, deputies learned Donelson disabled the electricity to the fire station and continued to force his way inside.
During questioning, Donelson said he was on his own property and is the owner of all law enforcement and the fire department.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
