Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of resisting an officer and other charges last Saturday after authorities received a complaint about a local bar that was over capacity.
Tipsy Lounge on DeSiard Street reported being over capacity and that several people were loitering in the area and refusing to leave.
Police said they arrived and cleared out the parking lot. One officer told a group of men to walk to their vehicles and leave the area, and many of the men complied.
According to the Aug. 15 arrest report, one individual did not respond: Christian Caleb Tyler, 21, of 206 Jackson St., West Monroe.
“As I approached Tyler, he began walking away cursing at me,” stated the arrest report. “I then continued to give Tyler loud verbal commands to go to his vehicle. At this time, Tyler began yelling, ‘F*** you, f*** you,’ repeatedly while walking away from me.”
Tyler told police he had parked his vehicle at Cooter Bay, a night club across the street.
“Tyler also continued to yell and curse at me,” stated the arrest report.
Tyler also resisted being taken into custody.
On Tyler’s person police found a loaded 9mm handgun as well as a3.5 grams of marijuana, according to the arrest report.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on remaining in a place after being forbidden, illegal carrying of weapons, and possession of marijuana.
