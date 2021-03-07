West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of domestic abuse battery last week after authorities received a complaint about someone attempting to break into a home.
According to the Feb. 28 arrest report, Anthony Jackson, 61, of 410 Ludwig St., West Monroe tried to break into his ex-wife’s home.
The victim claimed Jackson was drunk, banging on her home’s doors and windows, and pulled a window screen off to get inside.
When deputies arrived, Jackson was found walking away from the side of the victim’s home. Deputies noticed he was swaying as he walked.
In the living room, deputies saw signs of a fight. The victim claimed Jackson entered home, yelling, then grabbed her and pulled her, causing them to fall to the ground.
“During the physical altercation, Jackson struck her in the eye,” stated the arrest report.
The victim had a swollen and bruised left eye.
Deputies also found a damaged window screen on a window.
Jackson and the victim have been separated since 1996 after he was arrested for aggravated battery against her, according to the arrest report.
Jackson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of simple criminal damage to property.
