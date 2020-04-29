Ouachita Parish sheriff's detectives arrested a suspect for aggravated assault by drive-by shooting at the home of Willie Robertson, a star from A&E's “Duck Dynasty” television show.
Daniel King Jr., 38, was booked on the charge at Ouachita Correctional Center.
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed Robertson's property was one of two homes struck by gunfire in the 3300 block of Arkansas Road in West Monroe. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24.
Witnesses stated they observed several gunshots fired from a vehicle, some of which hit two residences.
