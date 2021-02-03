Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of first-degree murder after authorities responded to reports of an unresponsive 10-month-old baby.
The incident occurred on Feb. 1, shortly before 12:30 p.m., police responded to 500 Carlton Ave., Monroe.
The baby was treated by emergency medical personnel and transported to a local hospital. The baby was then flown to Ochsner LSU Shreveport where she died as a result of her injuries.
During the investigation, detectives obtained evidence at the scene and arrested the child’s father, Terrance Weeks, of Monroe. The baby was in the sole custody and care of Weeks when the injuries were sustained. Weeks initially told detectives the injuries were from the child falling. Medical personnel stated that the child suffered from intentionally-inflicted injuries by blunt force.
Weeks was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked for first-degree murder.
