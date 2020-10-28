A Monroe man was arrested on one felony count of cruelty to juveniles in light of a report the man kidnapped a child from St. Francis Medical Center in downtown Monroe last week.
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday that authorities had arrested Travis Derell Hargrove, of Monroe, on the charge.
On Oct. 22, authorities began investigating a report that Hargrove abducted his newborn son. The infant was found, unharmed, and returned to the hospital. St. Francis said, in a statement, that appropriate security and safety measures were in place at the time of the incident.
“We believe that the safety and security of each patient is integral to the mission of our hospital,” stated the hospital. “We are appreciative of the swift actions of our law enforcement and team members and will continue to pray for all involved in this family incident.”
The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation was ongoing.
