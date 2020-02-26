A Monroe man has been arrested on warrants issued by Union Parish sheriff’s deputies in September 2018 involving a stolen pickup truck out of Ouachita Parish.
Johnathan C. Boyer, 40, was booked Feb. 13 into the Union Parish Detention Center at Farmerville on charges of resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal possession of stolen things.
His bail was set at $26,000.
Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said Boyer was found the night of Sept. 18, 2018 sleeping inside the stolen truck on La. Hwy. 143.
He said the deputy investigating a reported suspicious vehicle report awakened Boyer with his air horn.
When the suspect got out of the truck, the deputy reported seeing a handgun near the driver’s seat.
Gates said the deputy then asked for Boyer to turn around to be handcuffed, and instead, he ran into the woods and disappeared. He was later arrested in Ouachita Parish.
