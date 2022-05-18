Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on several charges including simple assault on a police officer on Saturday while authorities were providing security at a local bar.
An officer with the department's street crimes unit was working security at Mustang Sally's on Olive Street when a large fight occurred at the establishment around 1:30 a.m. on May 15.
“At this time several bartenders escorted a large number of subjects fighting inside the bar,” stated the May 15 arrest report.
The officer made contact with one of the suspected fighters, Dalton Kepper, 20, of 167 Shirley Drive, Monroe.
“At this time, I advised Kepper several times to leave this location during which time he refused and engaged (in) another fight with these same individuals,” stated the arrest report. “Officers then broke up this fight and again asked Kepper to leave. Kepper then walked off, yelling at one of the opposing subjects from the initial fight. I then observed Kepper aggressively re-approaching the male whom he just fought, attempting to fight again.”
The officer took custody of Kepper, who said, “Imma f*** you up.”
During questioning, Kepper said he had been drinking alcohol for several hours before the incident.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, remaining after forbidden and simple assault.
