Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on possession of marijuana with intent and possession of Ecstasy with intent last week after authorities responded to a domestic complaint on Bronson Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and detected the smell of marijuana from inside the residence where the disturbance allegedly took place.

With assistance from agents with the Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit, police found marijuana and Ecstasy.

Eddie Brown, of Monroe, was charged on the two counts and also charged with possession of paraphernalia.

