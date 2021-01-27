Ouachita Parish sheriff’s street crimes apprehension team and the Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit arrested a Monroe man earlier this week on drug-dealing charges.
After a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy 165 on Jan. 25, authorities arrested Monta Allen, 35, of 113 Parker Lane, Monroe, for possessing one kilo of methamphetamine, 18 Ecstasy tablets and one ounce of marijuana among other charges.
Authorities first stopped Allen’s vehicle after noticing he failed to stop at a stop sign. After the deputy approached Allen’s vehicle, Allen drove off, according to the Jan. 24 arrest report.
“Allen continued to flee from deputies at a high rate of speed, reaching speeds in excess (of 100 mph),” stated the arrest report. “At one point, during the pursuit, Allen nearly struck a patrol vehicle as he was attempting to flee. Allen later ran off Garrett (Road) and crashed his vehicle into a wooded area.”
A search warrant for his residence by SCAT and Metro Narcotics led to the seizing of 2.5 lbs. of methamphetamine, 1 oz. of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, several Ecstasy tablets, 1 oz. of suspected heroin and a rifle with 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Allen was booked at Ouachita Corr. Center.
