The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) arrested 66-year-old Doyl Johnson, of Coushatta, last month.
He was charged with 23 counts of pornography involving juveniles and obstruction of justice.
In March 2020, LSP SVU Troopers received information that Johnson was in the possession of inappropriate images. During the course of the investigation, Troopers discovered inappropriate images located on multiple devices belonging to Johnson. Troopers also found that he attempted to destroy evidence. LSP SVU obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson, and he was booked into the Red River Parish Jail.
The Louisiana State Police maintains close partnerships with other law enforcement agencies. The Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office was instrumental in the success of the investigation.
The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators.
