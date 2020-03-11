Derrick Wayne Curry, 50, of Monroe, was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.
On July 12, 2018, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies observed Curry on a bicycle violating traffic laws by traveling down a street against the flow of oncoming traffic, and without a functioning rear light.
When the deputies attempted to make contact with him, Curry jumped off of his bike and started to run, while throwing an object in the air that he had pulled from his waistband.
When the deputies caught up to Curry, they found him wearing a black nylon gun holster attached to his belt, and found a Taurus, Model: PT-92 AF, 9 mm-caliber pistol, loaded with 16 rounds of 9 mm bullets, 10 feet from where he was taken into custody.
Curry is a convicted felon and prohibited under federal law from possessing a firearm and ammunition. In May 1990, he was convicted of armed robbery.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica D. Cassidy and Cytheria D. Jernigan prosecuted the case.
U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty presided at the March 4 sentencing hearing.
