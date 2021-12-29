A Monroe man suspected of shooting and killing a man on Deloach Street on Christmas Day turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Dec. 25, the Monroe Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Deloach St.

Officers located the victim, Fransqwur Harris, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Harris died from his injuries.

The initial investigation showed that a family dispute occurred that led to the shooting.

The suspect has been identified as the victim’s cousin, Latron Jones.

Jones turned himself in Tuesday morning. He was charged with second-degree murder.

