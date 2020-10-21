Louisiana State Police detectives are conducting a joint investigation after a Mangham Police Officer was shot during a traffic stop on Oct. 17.
The investigation resulted in the arrest of 27-year-old Hermandus Semien of Ville Platte.
The initial investigation revealed that the shooting occurred as a Mangham Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on Semien for a traffic violation on U.S. Hwy 425. At the time of the traffic stop, Semien was driving a stolen vehicle taken earlier in the day during an armed robbery of a pharmacy in Rayville. During the course of the stop, Semien shot the police officer and then fled south into Franklin Parish.
Semien abandoned the stolen vehicle in a ditch near Fort Necessity and fled on foot into a wooded area. He was taken into custody a short time later by responding law enforcement agencies. Semien was charged with attempted 1st degree murder of police officer, armed robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, and was booked accordingly.
The police officer was transported to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
