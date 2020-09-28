Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Marion man on criminal trespass last week after authorities learned of a disturbance in a parking lot on Jonesboro Road.
Deputies had previously informed Mark Evan Brinton Jr., 39, of 100 McVickers St., Marion, he was trespassing while trying to force entry into a church on Jonesboro Road. Witnesses claimed Brinton was banging his forehead against the glass of a store on Jonesboro Road.
Deputies determined Brinton was drunk. He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
Brinton was charged with criminal trespass and disturbing the peace through drunkenness.
