State Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit arrested a Mer Rouge man last week for internet crimes against children.
The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Louisiana State Police, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office, Oak Grove Police Department, West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Marshal’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Dathan McMilleon, 31 of Mer Rouge, was arrested on 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles Under the age of thirteen (possession), four counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of seventeen (possession), and two counts of sexual abuse of an animal.
McMilleon was arrested in West Carroll Parish and booked as a fugitive for the arrest warrant issued in Morehouse Parish. He was subsequently transported to Morehouse Parish Prison.
“We will continue to collaborate with our local, state, and federal partners to bring child predators to justice.” said Landry. “We are committed to using every tool we have to aggressively pursue those who wish to harm our children.”
Landry’s office touted the arrest in connection to Landry’s recent politically inflected objections to Netflix’s release of “Cuties” from its video streaming service. A boycott of Netflix arose after the release of “Cuties” for its sexualized depiction of children. In his letter to Netflix, Landry said he believed the film whets the appetites of those who wish to harm children.
“By airing ‘Cuties’ on such a large platform – Netflix is effectively normalizing horrific crimes on our most vulnerable and further emboldening manufacturers, possessors, and distributors of child pornography. They should take it down immediately,” said Landry.
As of earlier this week, “Cuties” remained available for viewing on Netflix.
