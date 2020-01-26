Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested two men on multiple drug charges last week after stopping the suspects' vehicle for a traffic law violation.
The vehicle's occupants included Benjamin Strong, 38, of 81 Hwy 132, Mangham, and William F. Underwood, 38, of 558 Puckett Lake Road, West Monroe.
Underwood was wanted for arrest. Strong appeared very nervous.
After a search of the vehicle, agents found a large amount of meth, some marijuana, two Hydrocodone pills, four Adderall pills, eight Clonazepam pills, and a large sum of U.S. currency. Three guns also were found.
Underwood did not want to speak with agents.
Strong said he knew about one gun in the vehicle but did not know about any of the drugs. The fanny pack containing many of the drugs belonged to Underwood, according to Strong.
Underwood was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on a warrant for distribution of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a gun in presence of drugs, possession of Clonazepam, possession of Hydrocodone, possession of Adderall, and possession of a stolen firearm.
Strong was booked on possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, possession of a gun in the presence of drugs, possession of marijuana, and possession of a stolen gun.
