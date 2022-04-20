Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a Monroe man on several charges, including four counts of distribution of marijuana, last week after authorities conducted a search of the suspect's home.
At the residence, agents made contact with Devondre Stewart, 20, of 3101 South Grand St., Monroe, and at his home, they detected the strong smell of marijuana, according to the April 14 arrest report.
“It should be noted that Stewart is a known gang member and is (a part) of the violent South Monroe street gang, 'DuceFive,'” stated the arrest report.
During the search, agents found a 9mm handgun, several boxes of 9mm ammunition, plastic bags containing marijuana, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.
During questioning, Stewart claimed ownership of the marijuana found during the search.
“Stewart said he intended to sell the marijuana for monetary gain and did so, as his sole means of income,” stated the April 14 arrest report. “Stewart also admitted that he was aware of the handgun in the residence he also admitted that he was aware of its location in the house and handled it on multiple occasions.”
One of Stewart's relatives said she had seen Stewart handle the handgun. She claimed she knew nothing about the drugs in the house.
Stewart told police he used the gun for protection.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a gun in the presence of drugs, and four counts of distribution of marijuana.
