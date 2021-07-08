Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a Miami Beach, Florida man on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute last week after authorities stopped the man for a traffic violation.
The suspect, Valdimir Garcia, 51, of 820 81st St., Miami Beach, Florida, was driving a tractor trailer with a “car hauler”-style trailer with four vehicles on it. One of the four vehicles smelled strongly of marijuana, according to the June 29 arrest report.
Several large duffel bags and trash bags were found in the vehicles, too.
A K-9 unit alerted to the positive presence of drugs in the vehicles.
Inside one vehicle was 173.5 pounds of high-grade marijuana, according to the arrest report.
During questioning, Garcia denied any knowledge of the marijuana.
Garcia was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.