Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a Monroe man on several drug dealing charges earlier this month after authorities searched the suspect's house on Bonner Drive in Monroe.
Nico D. Christy, 23, of 1867 Bonner Drive, Monroe, was wanted for two counts of distribution of Ecstasy and distribution of Xanax.
While agents were at Christy's home, they found him and questioned him about the warrants.
During a search of Christy's home, agents found a bag containing marijuana, several suspected Ecstasy and Xanax pills.
During questioning, Christy claimed ownership of the drugs and told agents he sold the drugs to supplement his income.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
